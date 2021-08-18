We all know that three things are important in determining a child’s success in school: the parents, the teachers and, of course, the child. The actual facility matters, too, but it doesn’t make the top three.
Still, it was a treat to visit the new Lake County Elementary School a few weeks ago and see the district’s version of a 2021 school building. If I were still a child, I’d enjoy learning in the new building. If I were still a teacher, I’d welcome an opportunity to work there. As a parent, I would be pleased that my child was being taught in such a facility.
Of course, if I were a curmudgeon, I might grumble some at the thought of $34 million for a school building, but this would fall in line with what I might also have to say about the current cost of homes in Lake County and what is being asked for rent.
What stood out first to me in touring the new building were the many windows, some giving a view of the mountains. In the old days, windows let in the cold air. Today, with better building materials, this is no longer a problem.
I found the color schemes to be more sophisticated than the days when elementary schools seemed to feature mostly primary colors. I especially admired the rust and teal combinations that I saw.
And heated floors to enable student comfort while sitting on them is a great idea.
But I didn’t really find the new school all that different from West Park Elementary. It was newer and nicer, of course, and certainly in better shape than West Park, which was showing its age. But it wasn’t ostentatious or over the top by any means.
I have experienced “over the top” at Euclid High School, in Euclid, Ohio, the school from which I graduated. The school was about a dozen years old when I attended during grades 10-12. The infamous “E-Room” was opened during my junior year. I have no idea what the cost was, but am pretty sure no state funds were used to construct it. It consisted of a ballroom for dances, complete with a mirror ball, and a large room furnished like a living room, with carpet, couches, lamps and comfortable chairs, along with a television set. An outdoor courtyard held a fountain. Then there was the piece de resistance, a soda shop where ice cream sundaes, milkshakes and the like were sold. Chairs and tables were scattered in this area and popular music was played. Think “Happy Days” if you are old enough to remember it. Behind the soda fountain was a tiled wall featuring a huge black panther, our school mascot. The E-Room soda shop was open after school until about 5 p.m. It was generally quite crowded, although with 2,500 students in the school, it clearly didn’t attract everyone.
I lived in a town where the majority of parents were first-generation Americans whose ancestors had come from Eastern Europe. Many of the men worked in manufacturing plants while the moms stayed home. Most felt the most important thing they could do for their kids was provide the best education possible, so they were pleased with the high school’s state-of-the-art science labs, the extensive music and theater programs, the underground track and Olympic-size pool.
The E-Room, however, may have gone a step too far. One of the school board members became quite vocal about the need to get back to “basic education.” At that time it meant getting back to reading, writing and arithmetic. The fancy science labs were fine, but did the high school really have to sell hot fudge sundaes after school? And have a huge ballroom that was used only for dances?
There was a lot of community discussion about basic education. My parents were both educators, and I remember the talk at the dinner table. None of us were on the basic education bandwagon. My parents had good, rational reasoning. I was probably more enthused about having a school facility that was really a cool place.
The E-Room lasted until 2018 when most of the high school was torn down. The school was rebuilt, but the E-Room didn’t make the cut. By then the ballroom had been turned into a second cafeteria, the nice furniture had worn out, and the soda fountain only sold prepackaged snacks. The alums made sure that the mosaic black panther was preserved when the wrecking ball came.
What I miss most now from those days isn’t the special features of that high school, or even the hot fudge sundaes. I miss the community dialogue about education, basic or otherwise. I experienced it as a teacher and certainly as a journalist in a number of school districts. I remember crowded school board meetings where parents filled the room to argue about the school budget.
I haven’t experienced this since coming to Lake County. I think there are parents here who are passionate about the schools and the education that their kids are receiving. But it never seems to translate to community-wide discussion.
Come to think of it, I don’t recall ever having a contentious meeting about a school budget here. Kind of sad, isn’t it?
