The Lake County Community Fund would like to express its strong support for the City of Leadville’s ballot measure 2A, which will be used to create a community housing fund.
Ballot measure 2A places a lodging tax on overnight guests staying in Leadville. The lodging tax will be assessed on short-term rentals (lodging that is rented for 30 days or less), hotels, motels, Airbnbs and VRBOs.
If voters approve the lodging tax, it will add a three percent increase to the current 1.92 percent tourism tax. The community fund is in support of this because it will start addressing a critical affordable housing need which is a high priority for our community.
The proposed tax acknowledges the symbiotic relationship between tourism and having affordable housing options for the workforce that supports our local and regional tourism businesses.
Ballot measure 2A is not the solution that will put an end to our housing crisis, but it is one of the tools that our city will utilize.
Tourism is a valuable part of our economy and our community; this tax will provide a way for our guests to contribute in a positive way. Our children, families, seniors and workers should be able to live affordably in our beautiful community.
Please vote “yes” on ballot measure 2A.
John McMurtry
Lake County Community Fund
