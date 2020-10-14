We need experience not extremism in our representation in Congress from the 3rd District. That is why we support Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress Health care is a critical issue for the people in Colorado. Diane will protect coverage for pre-existing conditions. In the past, prior to the Affordable Care Act, insurance companies would not enroll people with pre-existing conditions or if they did, they would exclude the condition or premiums would be excessive. We remember when I was unable to change jobs because we had a child with a pre-existing condition and we could not get insurance coverage for her, even through an employer plan. Although the condition had been resolved the insurance company still refused cover her. The coverage for pre-existing conditions has been an actual life saver for many people in Colorado. Diane will work to ensure that it continues. Diane will also work to reduce costs and premiums for health care. Diane has experience working on health care issues at the state level. Lauren Boebert supports the repeal of the ACA which would eliminate the coverage for pre-existing conditions and offers no plan to replace it.
Climate change is another of the critical issues for Colorado. Diane has been actively involved in protecting our environment in Colorado. Diane will work to increase the use of renewable energy and keep public land public, if elected to Congress. We support Diane because she looks at science and works for the best way to move forward and combat climate change.
Please join us and vote for Diane Mitsch Bush.
John and Cheryl Wells
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.