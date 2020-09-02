The 2020 Leadville/Lake County Heritage Guide,“The Women of Leadville,” is here at last!
The publication honors the women who lived and worked in Cloud City in the centuries before us.
Take Nellie Davis, who ran the Herald Democrat at age 22, or Sarah Ray, who cooked enough meals and washed enough laundry to build her own storefront on Harrison Avenue.
Then there’s Red Stockings, who was said to have amassed a fortune of over $100,000 from relations with Leadville’s miners and businessmen, and Laura Evans, who rode on horseback through a miner’s strike with $27,000 in cash under her dress.
Look at Molly Brown, who ran for the United States Senate before women gained the right to vote, or Marion Crispelle, who served as the superintendent of Lake County’s schools in the early 20th century.
Then there are the creatives, women like Margaret Clyde Robertson, who served as Colorado’s poet laureate, and Mary Hallock Foote, who wrote from a cabin in Twin Lakes.
Or take pious types, like Sister Francis Xavier and Apollonia Rohr, whose early presence in California Gulch would one day lead to the construction of St. Vincent Hospital.
Each of these women’s stories are featured within the pages of the Heritage Guide. Happy reading!
On white // Black
In June, I wrote an editorial about The Associated Press’ (AP) decision to capitalize the words Black when used in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense and Indigenous when used in reference to original inhabitants of a place. AP’s style guide is the text that dictates all usage decisions for the Herald.
At that time, AP was unsure whether the institution would capitalize white to denote racial belonging.
Fast-forward a few months and AP has made the decision to keep white lowercase.
“White people generally do not share the same history and culture, or the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color,” John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president of standards, wrote of the decision. “In addition, AP is a global news organization and there is considerable disagreement, ambiguity and confusion about whom the term (white) includes in much of the world.”
AP’s decision was applauded by some and critiqued by others. Some argue that capitalizing Black and not white, is discriminatory against white people. Some contend that a lowercase “w” implies that white is the default race. And others worry about linguistic inconsistencies.
Major news organizations across the country are split on the matter. The National Association of Black Journalists, Fox and CNN all now capitalize white while AP, The New York Times and Columbia Journalism Review do not.
The Herald will adhere to AP’s decision, one which AP said it will review periodically.
Do you have an opinion on the capitalization of racial identifiers? Send us a letter — we’re interested to hear readers’ thoughts.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.