I am writing as a Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) customer, urging fellow Lake County customers to vote in the upcoming Board of Directors election for Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch. These two candidates are committed to the much-needed transparency with SDCEA customers.
SDCEA is a member-owned rural electric coop that serves some of south Lake County and further down the Arkansas valley. The current SDCEA Board has been extremely non-transparent regarding recent proposed rate changes and their thinking on key planning issues. From my perspective, they are burying their heads in the sand about the technological and policy changes coming to electric utility operation including rapidly lowering costs for renewables, and state energy and climate policies. This isn’t about whether you like renewable energy — if you run a business you have to prepare for the context you are operating in whether you like it or not, and you have to level with your paying members.
For example, SDCEA hired a consultant to study proposed rate changes, but refuses to make available to their members either the scope of that study or the actual study results. This is simply not an acceptable way for an elected Board of Directors to act, and it is time to elect Directors who will be responsive and open to SDCEA.
Jeff Fiedler
Lake County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.