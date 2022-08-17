We wish to thank the Boom Days Committee and all the many volunteers who helped put on a wonderful event this year. It was very reminiscent of years past. We did miss the Boom Days Raiders and the airplane rides, however.
The parade was awesome, as were the other events on Harrison. The pack burro (pls don’t call them donkeys) race was a lot of fun!
