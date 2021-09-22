Do we need to be taught what an analogical “I” is?
We are analogical “I.” Our consciousness is based around an ideology of self in the form of “I.” I want this. I do that. I’m all about whatever.
The “I” we all carry around inside our heads is an ideology that does not equal anything physical in real space and time. It’s a fantasy of who we like to think we are.
If our ideological self actually equaled something physical in real space and time, it would be representing the human specimen as a collection of self-replicating molecules formulated from atoms expelled from distant stars long ago.
This fantasy of being as cool as we like to think we are is an important part of being human. It’s where we find ourselves, our loves, our discriminations and compassion, our empathy for others.
In children, the developing ideology of self is a fragile and extremely moldable ideology; it takes upon itself the essence of any environment provided.
Learning how to play the violin or piano is a wonderfully rich experience for the human brain to engage in. Being online and clicking a button is not a rich experience for the human brain to engage in. It doesn’t matter what’s on the screen, it’s still looking at a piece of plastic and clicking a button.
Human consciousness is well adapted for learning hands-on. The mild light reflecting from the printed words on a page or objects on a table is much more suited for overall learning than the directed light emanating from a video screen shining on the backs of our retinas.
Our analogical “I” relies upon our memories and our experiences in its effort to understand that which is being perceived. Creating a digital memory-based analogical “I” in a child’s mind is an undesirable and inhumane thing to do.
William Noland
Leadville
