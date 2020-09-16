Many thanks and appreciation to all of our first responders who took time out of their busy day to join our “Rally for First Responders and Solemn Remembrance of 9-11” on Friday, Sept. 11, in front of the courthouse. It was quite fitting and another stark reminder of their dutiful service that as soon as the ceremony concluded, a call came in to which they immediately responded. Talk about perfect timing!
Thanks also to the Leadville Lions Club for letting the flags remain on the avenue for the event and to all of the many citizens who showed up to celebrate with us. Thank you to Pastor Jason Horning for the eloquent benediction and blessing. Another thank you to Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue for hoisting a big, beautiful Old Glory up on the crane to fly majestically over the heart of town. Thank you to Sheriff Reyes for supplying the food afterwards. We look forward to doing it again next year!
Patti Nagel
Betty Benson
Leadville
