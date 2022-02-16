In a recent meeting, an individual asked why the Herald Democrat can’t put a more positive “spin” on stories. The person felt that the newspaper’s coverage sometimes seeks to divide the community, not bring it together. Nothing a little spin can’t fix, right?
The idea of spinning a story to benefit an individual, an organization or the community at large goes against everything a journalist stands for. As I’ve written in the past, the Herald does not provide “positive” or “negative” news. We aim to report the news — plain and simple.
Three stories the newspaper has published throughout the last year came to mind during the aforementioned conversation: the lack of staff at local law enforcement agencies, the removal of a diversion at Bartlett Gulch, and the resignation of Sam Reynolds from Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Why? Because community members expressed frustration with how the stories were covered.
In June, a local officer stopped by the Herald’s office to express distress that the newspaper published the number of cops left at the Leadville Police Department after Saige Bertolas’ resignation. Since then, several people have asked the newspaper to not focus on the lack of staff at law enforcement agencies, but on their inventive staffing solutions.
Though the Herald understands the liability such coverage presents for law enforcement, we believe the Lake County community deserves to know the actuality of community safety in the here and now. And while staff will continue to report on law enforcement’s hiring efforts, we will not omit details on current conditions.
The newspaper has also received backlash for printing a story on Bartlett Gulch published by The Colorado Sun earlier this month. Some readers felt the article lended credence to an outlandish fear that the village of Twin Lakes will be flooded come spring due to the removal of an illegal water diversion. Others felt the article depicted Twin Lakes in a negative light and that tourists would no longer want to visit.
Since publishing the article, the Herald has received a flood of information on current dynamics in Twin Lakes, from contested water rights to development plans. These tips will help inform future reporting, including an upcoming story on AngelView’s water augmentation plan.
The Herald’s coverage of Sam Reynolds’ departure from Lake County Sheriff’s Office was also controversial. Folks asked: Why focus on the scandalous allegations that led to the detective’s departure? Why not highlight the ways Reynolds helped the community during his time in law enforcement?
The Herald has, in fact, reported on Reynolds’ past contributions, such as his role as a whistleblower in the 2018 billing malfeasance scandal at the Lake County Jail. But this time around, his fitness to serve was questioned by an elected official through formal channels. We reported it as so.
Reporting is a process, an ongoing collection of opinions and facts. If the Herald publishes, and is later alerted of, the exclusion of voices or an error in fact, we try to publish a correction or clarification, a more robust follow-up article or a new story all together.
We want to hear when we mess up. But will we spin a story for positivity’s sake? Absolutely not.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
