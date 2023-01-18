Just before coming to Leadville, I was the senior editor of Wireless Review magazine, a trade publication on wireless technology. We covered a number of wireless solutions, including cell phones, which were just becoming part of the mainstream.
I did a monthly column in the publication somewhat like an editorial, and one of my best-received was titled “Callers behaving badly,” where I outlined the many ways, even then, that having cell phones allowed people to reach heights of rudeness never before possible. (My favorite was the tale of the priest who answered his cell phone while performing a most sacred part of the Mass.)
That was sometime in 1999 or 2000, and as the years have passed, more and more people continue to use cell phones to achieve even more impressive heights of rudeness.
In truth, this rudeness has become somewhat ingrained in us all, so I don’t spend as much time bemoaning it anymore.
Over the holidays, some relatives came to town and eight of us were sitting around a table at a local restaurant. One man, who happened to be sitting next to me, immediately took out his phone and set it on the table, screen up. During the dinner, every time the phone dinged with a new message, he checked to see what it was. In between messages we managed to converse. I took this as a challenge at first. Could I become such an amazing conversationalist that he would miss a look at his phone? As it turns out, the answer was no, and I turned to my meal instead.
His two sons, both young adults, were the same as their dad, phone-wise. In fact, one managed to play games with his phone in one hand while eating with the other hand. Apparently this was accepted behavior in that household.
It reminded me of a few years back when I attended a meeting locally. Before the meeting started, a group of four or five men stood in a circle as if they were having a conversation, although each one of them was on his cell phone reading messages. I wanted a group photo but missed getting it. I would have written this column a lot earlier if I had had that illustration to go with it.
What I have discovered recently is that bad behavior with cell phones has a name. It’s called “phubbing,” and it relates to cell phone addiction. A person can phub and a person can be phubbed, as I was during the dinner I described earlier. Psychologists and others in the mental health field are studying this phenomenon and have plenty to say about its dangers.
Phubbing, according to them, can hurt relationships and threaten the fundamental needs of belongingness, self-esteem, meaningful existence and control.
If you Google “phubbing,” you will find numerous articles describing its dangers and ways to break the habit.
Giving up phubbing is a lot like trying to give up alcohol and finding others determined to get you to take a drink. Phubbers tend to expect others to be just as tied to their phones. I sometimes leave my phone behind and have found people actually become angry because I haven’t immediately answered or returned their calls.
For many people, January is a time to go dry, to stop drinking alcohol for the month in order to ensure, I assume, that you are capable of doing so. I know one individual who is doing a January digital detox instead. While this can mean giving up using your phone and all social media for the entire month, it generally means coming up with certain times during the day when the phone will not be answered and the message notifications are turned off. It can mean actually leaving the house without your phone at times. It can mean banning the phone from special occasions. And, if you time it right, it can even mean having a one-on-one conversation with a real, thinking, breathing human being. That should be worth something.
