Just before coming to Leadville, I was the senior editor of Wireless Review magazine, a trade publication on wireless technology. We covered a number of wireless solutions, including cell phones, which were just becoming part of the mainstream. 

I did a monthly column in the publication somewhat like an editorial, and one of my best-received was titled “Callers behaving badly,” where I outlined the many ways, even then, that having cell phones allowed people to reach heights of rudeness never before possible. (My favorite was the tale of the priest who answered his cell phone while performing a most sacred part of the Mass.)

