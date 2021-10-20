I have lived in Leadville for over 14 years and am saddened by the closing of the aquatic center pool.
I first moved to Leadville in 2007 as a PE teacher at Lake County Middle School. I was able to create and implement a swimming curriculum that utilized the swimming pool during regular physical education classes. I also was able to work with the Lake County Recreation Department to include a learn-to-swim program for kids of all ages and abilities.
After moving on from teaching to work at Climax Mine, I have been able to see many of the students that I taught and coached between 2007-2012, and they tell me how much they appreciated me teaching them how to swim. Not only is swimming a great lifelong skill, learning to swim can save your life.
Anyone that knows about the statistics on drowning in the United States understands the importance of learning how to swim. Drowning is the number one killer of kids aged one to four outside of birth defects in America, per a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study using data obtained from 1999 to 2010 (Julie Gilchrist, MD and Erin M. Parker, Ph.D.). Without a pool, we cannot teach kids valuable lessons on swim safety, nor can we teach them how to feel comfortable in or around water.
I feel that our county needs to include a recreation center in its master plan that provides a lap swimming pool where these lifesaving skills can be taught. If this doesn’t happen soon, it would be a huge disservice to the people of Lake County. Even though the survey results don’t show an indoor recreation center as the top priority, the importance of basic swimming skills will be missed by the many children who could’ve enjoyed swimming lessons, along with the many retired and elderly people that used this valuable facility for exercise and therapy.
If it comes down to a funding issue, we have many great groups in our community that could be included in helping fund a community-centered recreation center, including but not limited to Colorado Mountain College, Life Time, Climax Molybdenum, the Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation, the Elks Club, the Lions Club, the Eagles Club, individual contributors, El Pomar Grants, etc. A recreation center truly needs to be included in any master plan of any community that wants to thrive in today’s world. A recreation center with a pool would be a huge asset to Leadville as a community that provides both indoor and outdoor options for fitness and wellness throughout the year.
As a community, I ask that you please support Leadville and Lake County in putting forth a plan that includes a new swimming pool and recreation center that people actually want to use because it is world class and provides essential needs for its community.
Eric Godsman
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.