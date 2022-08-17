Mr. Bilow, welcome to Leadville. I’m writing to express my concern about your judgment regarding content in the pages of our community paper.
Printing a letter from a tourist that amounts to hyperbolic drivel brings your judgment into question. A racist flag? Was she talking about the American flag?
Equating our parade with a horrific shooting is nonsense. Accusing good men of being racist is unacceptable and disqualifies that person from any reasonable debate. You knew that when you printed it.
Front page pictures of vulgar gestures is OK too?
You lament the demise of the paper while simultaneously asking for federal tax dollars and local support?
Please keep in mind that most of us will still be here living and working alongside our neighbors of varying viewpoints long after you’ve used us and our paper as a stepping stone to your next job.
Try not to wear out your welcome in the meantime.
