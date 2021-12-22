“Don’t worry that children never listen to you, worry that they are always watching you,” said Robert Fulghum.
Students enter Lake County Intermediate School (LCIS) daily and see that our swimming pool has been closed for over a year. Replacing/repairing the swimming pool was listed as a budget priority in the report created after an inspection of the facility by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) last July. CDE estimated $1,254,349 was needed for immediate repairs to make the pool usable for the next 25 years.
LCIS is structurally sound. There are 31 years remaining on the multi-story steel building, according to the CDE report published Sept. 8, 2021.
Local taxpayers and their families need a safe place to swim while visionaries aspire to construct a multi-million dollar-rec center.
Children are watching us. Please, let’s maintain and operate what we have to its full potential.
Jane Harelson
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.