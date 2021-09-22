In last week’s Herald Democrat, the newspaper published a cartoon by Leadville local Paul Irwin. The piece of art was controversial, as many of Irwin’s submissions are.
The cartoon depicted a rat holding a syringe above his head exclaiming “Get Vaccinated!” The rodent also clutched a sign that read “Lab Rat Lives Matter,” drawn with the same black and white lines and letters that make Black Lives Matter signs so distinct.
As I deliberated over whether or not to publish Irwin’s piece, I though of past cartoons published by the newspaper that have led to controversy: various satirical depictions of the Leadville Race Series, Ron Yudnich’s play on “through the roof” COVID-19 cases and Melanzana sales, and Irwin’s sketch of Mayor Greg Labbe as a cricket.
Cartoons hold a distinct power to affect readers — to humor, to confuse, to enrage, to mobilize — in a different and often more ardent way than letters to the editor do. This, I believe, is due to the fact that art is more overtly up for interpretation than the written word.
Think, for example, of all the ways Irwin’s lab rat cartoon can be understood.
In one reading, Irwin’s cartoon is merely a public service announcement reminding locals to get vaccinated. Get the shot and save the life of a lab rat! Maybe a human’s too!
In another reading, Irwin suggests that vaccinated folks are lab rats of the government, blindly doing what they are told. The rat advocates for his right to life while the rest of us vaccinated lemmings stand by, succumbing to another order from up above.
And in either these readings, Irwin’s appropriation of the Black Lives Matter logo can be viewed as a nod to the racial justice movement, or as equating Black lives to the lives of lab rats.
Though I discussed Irwin’s intent behind the cartoon with him, I will not disclose the artist’s vision in the Herald because it doesn’t matter. What matters is how you, our readers, perceive it.
Personally, I find Irwin’s cartoon offensive. I’m sick of hearing from anti-vax voices (what I perceived as the cartoon’s message) as hundreds of countrywomen and men die from COVID-19 each day. I’ll be a government lab rat any day to save the life of another human.
And I find Irwin’s utilization of imagery from the Black Lives Matter movement trivializing and disrespectful. Especially so, considering the U.S. Government’s centuries-long history of conducting unlawful medical experimentation on Black bodies.
If the Herald was my own publication filled with cartoons and letters curated to my political beliefs, I wouldn’t have published Irwin’s cartoon. But it’s not; it’s a community newspaper.
At the end of the day, the Herald is here to uphold your right to freedom of expression. We exist, in part, to publish a wide variety of opinions, those we agree with and those we do not.
As Voltaire once said, “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.”
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
