Many Lake County residents have already received Colorado’s 2020 Blue Book, an informational booklet that provides voters with the text, and a subsequent analysis, of each measure on November’s ballot. Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will begin mailing ballots on Oct. 9.
Over the next five weeks, the Herald will review each statewide ballot measure. The measures include: seven citizen initiatives, one veto referendum, and two constitutional amendments and one state statute referred by the state legislature.
Up this week are Proposition 113 and 114 — concerning the national popular vote and the gray wolf.
Proposition 113
Prop. 113 will decide whether Colorado remains part of a multi-state agreement to elect the president of the United States by the national popular vote.
This ballot measure is a statewide veto referendum, the first successfully brought to a Colorado ballot since 1932. The measure seeks to undo a law passed by Colorado’s legislature last winter which signed the state onto the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.
If the compact becomes binding, participating states would be legally bound to award their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote, regardless of individual state outcomes. This means Colorado’s nine electors could, one day, be awarded to a candidate who did not win the state’s popular vote.
Enough states would have to sign onto the agreement to claim a majority, 270 of the nation’s 538 electors, for the compact to become binding. The agreement currently includes 15 states and Washington D.C., amounting to 196 electoral votes. The compact is therefore not yet binding and will have no effect on November’s election.
A “yes” vote on Prop. 113, is a vote to uphold the state’s current law. It is a nod of support for “one person, one vote,” in a time where two of the nation’s last three presidents, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, lost the popular vote and won the presidency.
A “no” vote on Prop. 113, is a vote to repeal the current law. It is a request to withdraw from the compact and an attempt to uphold the power of Electoral College as outlined in the U.S. Constitution.
Proposition 114
Prop. 114, a citizen initiative, seeks to reintroduce gray wolves to Colorado in designated areas west of the Continental Divide.
If the measure passes, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Commission must develop a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolf populations in Colorado by 2023, in an effort to establish a self-sustaining population. The plan would also include a reimbursement program for ranchers who lose livestock to wolves.
Colorado would need to obtain federal approval before reintroducing the species, as the gray wolf is protected under the Endangered Species Act and managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Supporters of Prop. 114 believe gray wolves would balance ecosystems across the state, and that reintroduction is necessary to ensure a self-sustaining wolf population. Proponents of the proposition also see Colorado as a potential commuter highway, connecting wolf populations in the northern Rocky Mountains to those in New Mexico and Arizona.
Opponents of Prop. 114 worry about a threat to humans, livestock and the hunting industry. Many also say a formal reintroduction program is unnecessary, as wolves might naturally migrate back to Colorado. In January, CPW confirmed a wolf pack living in Moffat County, the first pack sighting in the state since the 1930s.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
