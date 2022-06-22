Following are some of my comments left on the recreation plan feedback page, found on Lake County’s recreation website. Have you commented yet?
It seems to me most communities have as a focal point an aquatic center to which other activities and facilities are attached. With a central location that serves babies to seniors, a sense of community is created, socialization occurs, healthy lifestyles and attitudes are built and the ultra-important skill of swimming is offered to keep citizens safe and healthy.
Should we be willing to have a full generation of non-swimmers in Lake County, putting any local or visitor at risk when near any body of water? Which leads to the questionability of promoting primarily outdoor recreation. Please note — I love recreating outdoors.
There are several outdoor activities available in Lake County, but something as basic as a skating rink that is only available for about eight weeks (out of 30 or so weeks of winter) due to sun damage to the ice makes ice sports a sad and almost non-viable activity. With no boards, it creates an unsafe entry/exit and makes learning to skate and playing hockey unpleasant. Curling has become popular, but hockey lessons are so short and no teams form.
Not everyone wants only outdoor activities, particularly in the winter and after dark!
I had higher expectations in this “Draft Plan Feedback Page” and its one line with the request that we citizens do detailed cross-referencing to be sure you understand what we are concerned about, but I filled it out anyways.
The 50%+ desire for an aquatic center should have been an obvious starting point, and your “solution” was an insult to us all.
With your office based in Summit County with TWO lovely public aquatic centers, your solution for Lake County was an above-ground outdoor pool in the school parking lot at 10,000’ altitude. This is what your detailed well-paid efforts lead you to suggest and put forward as a course of action for our county that has seen a growth spurt like no other with tax increases of the like that we have never seen before. THIS is your suggestion? Can we have a refund?
Linda Duthie
Leadville
