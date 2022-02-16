As of Feb. 1, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment estimates that one in 19 people across the state are infected with COVID-19. The department’s modeling estimates that 80 percent of the state’s population will be immune to Omicron by mid-February.
Colorado has achieved a milestone: 80 percent of eligible Coloradans have received at least one shot of a vaccine against COVID-19. Statewide, incidence, seven-day positivity, hospitalizations and deaths are either stabilizing or going down. Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center has only had two COVID-19-related hospitalizations in two weeks.
In Lake County, we have seen a significant decrease in cases from an average of 108 cases a week in mid-January to less than 15 a week. St. Vincent Health has only seen one COVID-19-related hospitalization in two weeks. Due to this significant decrease in COVID-19 cases and minimal hospitalizations, Lake County Government lifted the mask requirement in county facilities on Friday, Feb. 11.
Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) strongly recommends masking for:
— People who are immunocompromised.
— People with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk.
— People who are unvaccinated.
— Environments where sustained close contact cannot be avoided.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guide to masking includes other scenarios to consider.
LCPHA strongly recommends keeping up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
Getting a vaccine and boosted is the single most important action you can take to protect you, your family, your friends and the community.
Tim Bergman
Lake County Government
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.