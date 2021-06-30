There’s still gold in them thar hills. At least that is the consensus among those active in mining and milling operations. With skyrocketing inflation giving precious metals such as gold and silver the amplitude for record-setting growth, is it any wonder such ventures are now being hotly pursued?
But how will more active mines and a mill in Lake County beside residential properties — within 200 feet in some cases — affect Leadville and Lake County’s future? What do we want our future to look like?
As one of the many families that will be adversely affected by the operation of CJK Milling Company’s full-bore operation of the Leadville Mill located south of town next to the Leadville Water Treatment Plant, we have tremendous concerns that should greatly worry all of Leadville and Lake County.
Firstly, we take great pride and security in knowing that we live at the top of the water chain. The purity of our water should be the envy of the country. One of the things we miss most when away from Leadville is our amazing water. But with the opening of the Leadville Mill all but complete, we are not sure how long it will stay that way.
If CJK Milling is successful in obtaining the permit from the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety and later a conditional use permit from Lake County Government, they will be allowed to use 24 tons of cyanide for leaching plus other toxic chemicals, to extract ore every month to process mine tailings. They also say that they will be using 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of water every single day. To put that into perspective, our family of four uses 30,000 gallons of water in a year.
Water wars continue to rage in the West, just as vehemently as wildfires grow in their intensity and destruction with each passing summer. Below-normal snowpack, hotter summers and severe droughts threaten an already concerning state of water use in Lake County and the West.
Nearby property owners are right to be urgently worried about depletion of our water supply and possible contamination of the water table and our wells from cyanide or other toxic chemicals leaching through the ground. We also have concerns about contaminants becoming airborne and noise nearly 24 hours a day in what should be a quiet, wooded environment. Children and domestic animals live close to the site. How will it affect them? How will it affect the wildlife that we all enjoy seeing on our properties?
The Leadville Mill will be the only one of its kind in Colorado and ore will be trucked to be processed here from all over the state, if not further. This will have implications far beyond what we can speak of in only 500 words.
Leadville and Lake County, you will have far more worries than that your favorite hiking or biking trail is now hindered by mining operations. Our water is at stake. Water is life.
Patti and Brian Nagel
Lake County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.