Fellow Citizens of Lake County:
It is my pleasure to announce my candidacy for Lake County Clerk and Recorder in the upcoming November 2022 election. I have called Leadville and Lake County my home for 40 combined years, 25 of which have been spent with my husband, Jim. We have raised our two children in the community, both having attended and graduating from Lake County School District. I received my associate’s degree in accounting from Colorado Mountain College, Leadville Timberline Campus, in 2002.
I have been the Finance Director for Lake County Government for the past four years; I have built good working relationships with the staff of Lake County Government including the Clerk’s office and our current Clerk and Recorder, Patty Berger. In my current role I work closely with other elected officials, department heads, and Lake County Government staff building positive relationships and culture in our organization. I have spent the past four years as part of the Emergency Services Group in logistics and finance, working with the numerous partners in the community including but not limited to the City of Leadville, Leadville/Lake County Fire District, and St. Vincent Hospital District. In addition to serving my community within the local government, also volunteer my time towards operating one of the local gyms, The Leadville Box, where I am also a coach.
My husband and I enjoy living in Lake County and want to continue to see positive changes. While Patty Berger’s departure will leave a huge void in our organization and community I believe that I am the candidate to fill her shoes and continue to provide excellent service to the citizens of Lake County.
I appreciate your support and look forward to getting to know you in the coming months.
Kristol Hewlett
Leadville
