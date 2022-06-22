Planned Pethood Leadville (PPL) would like to extend a big THANK YOU to our Leadville/Lake County community, citizens, volunteers and businesses for their support of the June 18 PPL annual yard sale fundraiser! Many generous donations were received and the event was well attended with many local items finding new homes.
The funds raised at the yard sale offer many pawsibilities for PPL to support our community’s pets in need. We are so grateful for the contributions made by everyone who participated in some way!
Chris Floyd
Planned Pethood Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.