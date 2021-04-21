Our city’s streets are public property. We, the Leadville taxpayers, own them together. Why should residents be allowed to pay for unhindered control over public right-of-ways?
This is the most important question at stake in the debate over the future of the City of Leadville’s private parking signs.
Formally established in 2011, the city’s private parking program has allowed downtown residents to purchase exclusive parking privileges in front of their residences for nearly a decade.
This changed last July when City Council voted to institute a moratorium on the issuance of new private parking permits at the advice of the city’s legal team. The moratorium, which allows current permit holders to continue to utilize “no parking” signs, is set to expire on June 1.
The city will hold a community meeting over Zoom on April 28 at 5 p.m. to discuss the signs and other parking issues, just one step in an effort to overhaul parking in downtown Leadville. Disbanding the city’s private parking program, which currently includes 76 property owners, is an important start.
Leadville’s private parking program is an unorganized mess. City-approved signs contain various messages written in different fonts, colors and sizes. Some signs clearly delineate one parking space, others are arranged to give the impression that an entire section of road is off limits to the public.
Leadville’s traffic code, as well as the signs themselves, do not specify how long permit holders can park in “private” spots. This often translates into residents, second home owners and short-term rental guests leaving vehicles on streets for undue periods of time, obstructing the city’s snow removal efforts.
The private parking program also faces abuse. In 2020, the City of Leadville counted eight properties with city-issued private parking signs not filed with the municipality, and 15 properties with personally-installed “no parking” signs. Several permit holders have painted their own parking lines or added supplemental signage.
Equability is also at play. Our city government should serve all citizens. Why are we reserving exclusive privileges for those who are able to pay an extra $100 a year? What kind of message does that send about our city’s values?
It is natural to feel a sense of ownership over the parking spots outside of our residences, especially after we spend hours shoveling them each winter. The private parking program adds to this sense of possession, fostering a “this is mine, not yours” mentality.
But in reality, Leadville’s public right-of-ways are a common resource. We must do our best, with the help of city government, to share them.
There are several tested (and legal) parking management approaches the city could utilize to better balance the needs of residents, businesses and tourists. For example, the city could create a residential permit zone program that would allocate free permits to residents within given neighborhoods. Tags on permit holders’ vehicles would note exemption from time-limited and paid parking spots.
Parking in downtown Leadville needs government oversight. But should we auction off public property to the private homeowners with the resources to pay? Absolutely not.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
