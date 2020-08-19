As I mentioned in last week’s editorial, the cover of the 2020 Leadville/Lake County Heritage Guide, “The Women of Leadville,” will feature four local women, dressed as suffragettes, advocating for their right to vote.
Women’s suffrage seemed like a logical cover concept for the 2020 edition — a nod to the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and a reminder that voter suppression continues today.
The passage of the 19th Amendment is a piece of history worth celebrating. It kept states from denying voting rights based upon gender, opening the ballot box to women across the country.
But we must remember that for women of color, the 19th Amendment was just one milestone in the fight for enfranchisement.
Native American women were not able to vote until 1924 when they were first granted citizenship. For years after, some states, like New Mexico and Arizona, continued to bar Indigenous populations from voting through their state constitutions.
And for decades after the passage of the 19th Amendment, many women of Asian descent were denied citizenship, and thereby the right to vote.
Though most Black women became citizens long before 1920, they were kept from voting well-into the 1960s by discriminatory measures like poll taxes and literacy tests.
The Herald aimed to depict this reality, the fact that the 19th Amendment did not grant suffrage to every woman in the United States, on the Heritage Guide’s cover.
One of the pieces of legislation represented on the publication’s cover is the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most effective voting rights laws in U.S. history.
The law forbid states from imposing racial discrimination in voting: it outlawed literacy tests, provided federal oversight of voter districts where less than 50% of the voting population was registered to vote, and years later, would require access to bilingual ballots.
The Voting Rights Act turned 55 earlier this month (though the law now looks quite different than it did in 1965). And the 19th Amendment rang in 100 years on Tuesday. Despite these decades-old anniversaries, their relevancy persists.
As we look to the 2020 presidential election, now only 70-some days away, we must remember that modern-day voter suppression is alive and well across the country.
Some states require photo-identification to register to vote, others make voters register weeks before an election. Voter rolls are purged without the knowledge of the electorate and polling places are closed, often disproportionately affecting communities of color. And most states, including Colorado, do not allow individuals to cast a vote while imprisoned on a felony conviction.
There are the legislators who redraw voting districts to diminish or heighten the voting power of certain communities, politicians who question the feasibility of mail-in voting in the midst of a pandemic, and questions over the capability of the United States Postal Service’s ability to execute ballot deliveries.
We are celebrating historic advancements in voting rights at the Herald this month. We are also bracing ourselves for a tumultuous November.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
