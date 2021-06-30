I hope from my letter that restaurants in town will post their menus outside of their establishments. I have been a local for over 22 years. I had a very disabled friend come to visit the other day who uses a cane. I was very lucky to park right in front of the restaurant we planned to eat at on Saturday night. We waited to be seated and walked to the back of the restaurant. We got the menus and my friend realized that, being vegan, there was nothing he could actually eat, so we got up and left.
This restaurant has been open for over a month, has had no name and no menu posted. If this is “hip” and “cool,” then I’m not too fond of this method of operation.
I’ve worked in the restaurant industry on and off for over 30 years. This is not rocket science.
If Leadville businesses want this “tourist money,” they better up their customer service game. And for the locally disabled, do your part and inform people what your business is.
Ross Karr
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.