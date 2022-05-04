Well, I did it! I am graduating this Friday, May 6, from Colorado Mountain College (CMC) with my bachelor’s degree in leadership management. I am proud of myself, but this letter is not to gloat about my accomplishment, but rather to show gratitude to all the people who offered me the love and support I needed to be able to achieve this goal. It has been an arduous three years, with several challenges thrown into the mix. If it were not for all the support, I may not have been able to complete this degree.
First and foremost, I would like to thank my brother, Matt Jackson, for always being my biggest advocate and supporter. He promised our mother before her passing on May 15, 1983 that he would always look out and be there for me. He was just a child but has kept his promise and I love him so much for being the best big brother a girl could have. He will be traveling from Cumming, Georgia to attend the festivities and I cannot thank him enough for always being there for me when I have needed him.
I also must thank Marcia Martinek, Mike Bordogna and Sarah Dae, who mentored me, encouraged me and befriended me. I will forever be grateful to the folks who believed in me when I did not believe in myself.
I would like to thank my CMC professors, who had the greatest impact on my learning experience. I learned so much from Susanna Spaulding, Anne Goldberg, Kendra Wilson and Sheree Fleming, and I appreciate them and their attentive presence, even during a world pandemic.
Additionally, I would like to thank the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation, the City of Leadville and the Lake County Public Health Agency, who each paid for the cost of tuition during my tenure as an employee at those organizations.
I mentioned earlier that life threw some challenges my way that I thought might derail my graduation plans. Most recently, my car’s engine blew in October of 2021, and I was without a vehicle for four months. I questioned if I would be able to stay here in Leadville and finish my last semester. However, I was completely blown away with all the support I received from friends that let me borrow vehicles, bikes or offered rides whenever I needed. I wish I could thank them all individually, but there are so many that that is not possible. I am confident you know who you are, and I will be eternally grateful for your friendships and support during that challenging time.
It makes me think, it not only takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to raise a 44-year-old single woman. Community is invaluable. The two most important things I have learned over the last three years are that I am deserving of love and support, and it is very important to thank and show appreciation to the people who help and encourage us along the way.
Kimberly Jackson
CMC Graduate
