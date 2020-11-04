Leadville Lions Club is an active community service organization and provides our community with many different programs. The Lions Club supports the Lake County School District with grants for student academics and activities, gives scholarships to Lake County students, provides glasses and other vision services for people in need, and donates money to numerous community projects.
COVID-19 has greatly reduced the fundraising opportunities for the Leadville Lions. The Lions Club Safeway Grocery Card Program is now our primary way of raising funds. The cards are purchased at face value and Safeway donates 5% of the value to our club. They can be purchased at Centennial Real Estate in Leadville. Once you have a card it can be reloaded at the checkout stand and is valid at any Safeway store in the USA. Please consider supporting our club by participating in this program.
Cheryl and John Wells
Leadville
