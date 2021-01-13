Gino Bartali: A bicycle racer champion of human rights
It was many years after the passing of the famous Italian cyclist winner of the Tour de France in 1938 and 1948 that his work for the resistance during the Nazi occupation of Italy in World War II came to light.
He had used his cycling celebrity status as a cover for his efforts to help rescue Jews from persecution. He covered great distances training and secretly carried documents, photos and messages inside his bicycle’s frame and handlebar, helping save the lives of over 800 Jews while risking his own life in doing so.
January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Let’s fight fascism, xenophobia and bigotry by embracing diversity and practicing tolerance and compassion.
Love and kindness never go out of fashion.
Rafael Millan-Garcia
Leadville
