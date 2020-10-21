“Why doesn’t the victim just leave?” is a common question posed to advocates for victims of domestic violence. It is important to acknowledge that this question blames victims for their situations, and a more appropriate question would be “why does the abuser continue to abuse?”.
It is also important to explore what barriers exist for victims trapped in abusive relationships. We mentioned one in our column last week — leaving is the most dangerous time for victims and their families. Many victims are not able to safely leave an abuser, and thus choose to stay.
Victims that do leave an abuser, however, are not home free. Many face a slew of obstacles that can feel insurmountable at times. Imagine: you have lived with a controlling and abusive partner for years. This partner has not allowed you to work and has controlled all your family’s finances. When you finally decide to take your kids and leave, you have no savings. Suddenly you must find a job to support your children, secure a safe place to stay, navigate a legal custody case, all while worrying about keeping yourself and your family safe.
Think about navigating these barriers in Lake County in the best of times, and now with the added stress that COVID-19 has introduced. Finding a job after years out of the workforce is stressful enough, let alone trying to job search in this area when your options are likely to be mostly out-of-county. Securing safe housing, and affording it yourself, can be intimidating if you have been depending on a partner for the last few years. Add to that the challenging Lake County rental market and this becomes a huge stressor. Going through a custody case can be terrifying, made more so for the many people in this situation that would not be able to afford legal representation.
Leaving an abuser is difficult, but it is not impossible. Our clients go through all these challenges and more, and while it is not easy, we are here to help. Advocates of Lake County offers safe emergency shelter for victims of all genders who need a place to stay while trying to figure out what to do next. We can help you job search and find ways to get to out-of-county employment. We can help you find a new apartment and afford the first few months of rent. Lastly, we can provide you legal representation, so you do not have to navigate your court case alone.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, call our anonymous 24-hour hotline at (719) 486-3530. We will help you whether you choose to stay in your relationship or leave. If you have a loved one who is experiencing domestic violence and you do not know what to do for them, please call us. We can talk you through strategies for reaching out to them.
The Advocates of Lake County is contributing a weekly column to the Herald Democrat throughout October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
