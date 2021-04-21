The tragedy and trauma of surviving and overcoming an experience of sexual violence can be second to none. It can happen to anyone regardless of age, race, sexuality, gender or social status. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the prevalence of sexual violence in Colorado is higher than the national average.
As a nation, we recognize the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) defines sexual assault as any form of sexual contact or behavior that occurs without the explicit consent of the victim. This includes rape, child molestation and intimate partner sexual abuse. We all have a responsibility not only to understand consent, but to seek it in all areas of our lives — including activities of a sexual nature. When we respect that “no means no” and that “silence does not mean yes,” our relationships will be all the more healthy, happy and equal.
According to data compiled by RAINN, every 73 seconds someone experiences sexual assault. And every nine minutes, a child in America is sexually assaulted. In fact, people between 12 and 34 years of age are the most at risk of sexual assault. Despite this troubling reality, RAINN estimates that only five out of every 1,000 rapists will be convicted and imprisoned.
We all can make a positive difference. We can end all forms of sexual violence by working together, and there are wonderful organizations ready to help in your own backyard. In honor of sexual assault survivors, and in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Advocates of Lake County would like to share a little bit about our partners in Lake County who join us in working with survivors.
Full Circle of Lake County works to empower our community through youth development, family support, immigration services and resource connections. By working with families, Full Circle provides unique support for survivors over the course of their recovery.
TreeTop Child Advocacy Center, based in Summit County, offers a multi-disciplinary team of medical professionals, victim advocates, child protective services and law enforcement to support child victims of assault and abuse. One of TreeTop’s many specialties is advocating for child survivors of sexual abuse.
Lake County Wraparound works with qualified youth and families for anywhere from one month to a year. Wraparound and families work together to address and overcome challenges and build resilience and stability. Also specializing in youth services, Wraparound works to empower kids in overcoming hardship to shape productive futures.
There is also Lake County Build a Generation, which comprises coalitions for community organizing and community mobilization aimed at improving the health and wellness of Lake County residents. They bring Lake County leaders together to work from the ground up to sustain health equity by changing the systems and conditions that negatively impact the health of our community.
And, of course, the dedicated law enforcement professionals at the Leadville Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, who are ready and willing to help survivors who choose to report to law enforcement.
There are ways that you can make a difference and show solidarity with sexual assault survivors. Thursday, April 29 is Denim Day 2021, a worldwide event to raise awareness about sexual assault. We encourage everyone to wear jeans and other denim clothes as a show of support for survivors. Tell your family, friends and co-workers to take photos and post on social media. Be sure to use hashtags like #DenimDay2021, #SexualAssaultAwareness and #EndSexualViolence when posting.
As always, the Advocates of Lake County is here to support survivors of all kinds of violence. Whether domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or other kinds of violence, we are here to help. You can reach us at 719-486-3530; our hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
