by Jeremiah Loyd
Leadville
With the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the Supreme Court of the United States, the bench majority has shifted into a system which could lead to the judicial repeal of many equal rights acts for Americans and the appointment of a potentially usurped national election.
This is due to partisan politics which as a voter I am sick of. Unfortunately, partisan politics were ingrained in me growing up in a family that voted for a party because it was considered “the right way.” I have since shifted my opinions and I believe this has been the same for many Americans.
In my opinion, partisan politics serves no purpose to average Americans — it only serves the power and control of the legislature. For the last 60+ years, when society has changed, older people often fight to keep the status quo for their backers and for themselves. They don’t work for us anymore.
Partisan politics also depends on the Electoral College, what I find to be an antiquated system built on slavery that gives more votes to rural communities based on population considerations to the region. When the electoral system was developed, the north could outvote the south in many measures pertaining to landowners.
Since then, we have a greater population and more equal rights. Judges should remain non-partisan and only vote on the moral aspect and the best interests of the country. This is why I believe a popular vote is in the best interest of the entire country.
A popular vote would serve as the voice of the people, in an age of technology where almost everyone has a handheld computer or phone. How can we stand by and let others distort our voices? Territories such as Puerto Rico, American Samoa and Guam need representation within this country. I believe the national popular vote is also the greatest way to avoid under-representation and partisan politics which includes gerrymandering.
Gerrymandering is the process of carving voting districts that divide up the political parties and often isolate minority communities according to whomever is carving up the maps. The term minorities should be a moot word as it relates to the 21st century. We are all Americans and should have equal representation.
The use of gerrymandering sways the government to pick and choose which communities their party would benefit the greatest from, and which it cuts their losses in areas guaranteed not to win. Therefore it should be eradicated from our electoral system.
I also believe discrimination amongst the population is also a national crisis, such as how Native American people were treated during the westward expansion of the 1800s. People were displaced from their homes, murdered and left to live on the fringes of modern society on land deemed not good enough for white people at that time.
Much like the story of Mt. Elbert in Colorado, the mountain was named for racial supremacy over a Native community, who lived peacefully at a headwaters valley. The Ute left the land green and pristine by controlling fires, cleaning the forest, ensuring that there was enough food and water for everyone within the community, achieving balance with the environment.
Since the natives’ displacement, the land has slowly turned from green to brown. As we watch our beloved lands dry up and start to turn gray, the fires and deforestation and water redirection are evident forms of what greed has done to the landscape.
The ideals of power and control by a few have led to a schism in American government over partisan politics in which the people of this country suffer regardless of race, creed or affiliation. This is why the repeal of the Electoral College and the installment of a national popular vote is more important more now than ever.
The recovery of our voice in the politics of Colorado and Washington D.C. is for the benefit of the people of the United States of America. The national vote would reduce the divisions between us and make us more unified as a society, building a better future we all deserve.
Imagine when the first immigrants from Europe came here not to conquer but to live freely without influence or need of greed and ownership. What kind of a world would that be today? This could still be possible if we get money out of politics, embrace new ideas and vote by the popular vote to let the majority of Americans’ voices be heard.
