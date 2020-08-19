While Americans have returned to many of the activities they were doing before the coronavirus hit, going to the doctor may not be one of them.
A recent survey of 1,400 consumers by the consulting firm EY Parthenon revealed that 55% of those respondents had delayed or avoided care in recent months. We already knew that stay-at-home orders in many parts of the country kept patients from visiting doctor’s offices during the peak of the pandemic this past spring, with visits down 60% from mid-March to mid-April, according to the Commonwealth Fund. But this new data suggests that patients are still feeling hesitant to return, even with most of the country now reopened.
As a physician, I believe strongly that patients shouldn’t postpone medical care. We’ve taken a number of precautions at Summit Community Care Clinic to assuage fears about receiving in-person care and to create a safe environment for both our patients and providers. We also continue to offer telehealth for patients who feel more comfortable receiving care virtually.
Whatever mode of delivery you prefer, it’s always important to seek health care when you need it. While emergencies and sudden changes in health often take priority, we’re also encouraging our patients to make appointments for routine care they may have missed recently. Here’s a look at the primary care visits patients should try to maintain even during the pandemic.
— Well child visits: The American Academy of Pediatricians recommends that children ages three and older receive a physical exam annually (children younger than three are typically seen more frequently). These visits offer a variety of benefits. First, they track overall growth and development, showing how much your child’s height and weight have changed over the last year and offer an update on their progress on key milestones. They also provide an opportunity for parents to raise any health concerns they may have and to obtain advice on topics such as nutrition and social behavior. Immunizations are another key part of well child visits and help to ensure that children remain protected against serious diseases like measles and whooping cough. In Colorado, we’ve seen a 19.1% drop in vaccinations from mid-March through mid-July, according to recently released state data. To make up for lost time, we’ve done specific outreach to parents with children under age five to remind them about upcoming vaccinations. We’ve also worked with parents who want to avoid coming into the clinic by providing curbside vaccinations.
— Chronic disease management: If you have diabetes, high blood pressure or asthma, you know these are conditions that don’t magically disappear and require regular monitoring. Untreated hypertension, for example, can lead to kidney failure, stroke or heart attack. But even those patients who are auditing their conditions at home by checking blood sugar levels or blood pressure levels, should have regular visits, especially if they experience other changes in health that may affect their condition. For example, if a patient has lost weight, that might allow them to reduce their medication or change other treatment protocols, but a physician would need to oversee those changes. Telehealth is effective to a certain degree for these types of visits, but I also find that patients are less likely to mention chest pain or some other issue that might come up during an in-person encounter. It’s also easier for providers to assess other aspects of health — including stress and emotional well-being — during an in-person visit. If it’s been awhile since you’ve physically seen your medical provider, you may consider an in-person visit next time you book an appointment.
— Behavioral health: The pandemic has forced us to accept a new way of living, which has taken a toll on our emotional health. In its latest poll, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 53% of U.S. adults said that coronavirus-related stress has had a negative impact on their mental health. The key thing is to acknowledge that the situation has been hard on everyone. If you are struggling, seek help. It’s okay to not be okay.
Dr. Kathleen Cowie is a family physician and Chief Medical Officer for Summit Community Care Clinic. The organization currently operates school-based clinics at Lake County Intermediate School and West Park Elementary School. For more information visit www.summitclinic.org.
