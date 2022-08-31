As the busy summer season in Lake County comes to a close, the Herald is shifting its focus from race and event coverage to the all-important local election this November, which is highlighted by the race for Lake County sheriff.

Since candidates began announcing their campaigns earlier this year, the public has demonstrated a keen interest in the election, whether by planting signs in their front yards, writing letters of support to the Herald or discussing the candidates with friends and family.  

