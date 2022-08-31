As the busy summer season in Lake County comes to a close, the Herald is shifting its focus from race and event coverage to the all-important local election this November, which is highlighted by the race for Lake County sheriff.
Since candidates began announcing their campaigns earlier this year, the public has demonstrated a keen interest in the election, whether by planting signs in their front yards, writing letters of support to the Herald or discussing the candidates with friends and family.
Throughout town a wide variety of yard signs and voiced opinions for different candidates makes it difficult to gauge who’s on top right now, but the level of participation is reassuring and will hopefully transfer to the polls this November.
To harness this enthusiasm and further engage voters, the Herald is hosting Battle for the Ballot this October, a public event where candidates will debate before the citizens tasked with electing them.
The event will feature candidates for three major Lake County positions, each of which play a vital role in our community, from law enforcement to election management to setting local property valuations.
The candidates for Lake County sheriff are Leadville Police Department Chief Hal Edwards, a Democrat, current Sheriff Heath Speckman, a Republican, and Lare Ferguson, an Independent.
For Lake County clerk and recorder, the candidates are Kristol Hewlett, a Republican, Tina Tekansik, an Independent, and Tracy Lauritzen, a Democrat.
And the candidates for Lake County assessor are Democrat Miguel Martinez, who currently holds the position, and Republican Stephanie McBride, who also works in the assessor’s office as a deputy assessor.
For those who remember, the Herald hosted a similar event in 2018 called Battle for the Badge. That year five individuals threw their names in the ring for sheriff following the demise of an administration fraught with abuse and illegal activity.
While the Herald has chosen to feature candidates for three positions this year, the race for sheriff is once again front and center, and many of the concerns voiced in 2018 seem poised to surface again this year.
For instance, during the debate in 2018, one message rang clear: That the candidates of the time needed to restore the public’s trust in county law enforcement. Instead, Lake County citizens endured another four years of unrest within the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), including resignations, lapses in service and conduct investigations.
Since 2018, the Herald has published a multitude of stories related to these issues:
Last year, Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum opened an investigation related to “abhorrent behavior” by former LCSO Deputy Sam Reynolds – behavior that was condoned by LCSO administration at the time. McCollum reviewed 10 cases involving Reynolds where excessive use of force and other signs of misconduct were at play.
Earlier this year, former Sheriff Amy Reyes resigned with little notice, leaving the department without an elected leader. Her resignation came after she issued a lengthy letter to LCSO staff condemning them for “insubordination” and comments like “this place is s– show,” referring to LCSO.
Following Reyes, former Civilian Commander John Ortiz resigned just months after accepting the role, and throughout the past four years, several deputies have left the department, highlighting a chronic turnover issue within LCSO that has yet to be fully resolved.
When will Lake County residents see the sheriff’s department they deserve?
Granted, the department is no longer burdened by criminal leaders who abused their positions in truly heinous ways, but is that really the standard by which Lake County will judge law enforcement in the years to come?
The last four years have been mostly corruption-free compared to the administration of Rod Fenske and Fernando Mendoza, but voters in 2018 didn’t just ask candidates to toe the line; they wanted law enforcement reform and a restored feeling of trust in LCSO. Maybe this year’s candidates will finally heed that call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.