After a long break in the action, the Herald will once again have the privilege of covering Boom Days this weekend, marking a triumphant return of an iconic Leadville event – one that I’m particularly excited to watch unfold.
I started at the Herald in March 2021 during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, meetings were virtual and events were few and far between. In their absence, Leadville’s story could only be half told, I felt.
Almost a year and a half later, our community seems mostly at ease and eager to pick up on life of three years ago, whether that means seeing family, traveling finally or parading down Harrison Avenue in Victorian garb with a familiar cast of Leadvillians following suit.
At the Herald, we’ve noticed how the paper is changing to reflect this eagerness. From events at the Tabor Opera House to last week’s festival celebrating Latino Conservation Week, recent editions of the newspaper have been flooded with photos of people getting out.
We welcome the return of these gatherings and are always excited to attend with a camera and notebook in hand, as we will this weekend to capture the action of Boom Days after two long years.
In the wake of the pandemic, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed reporting on a more complete Leadville – one with events and social scenes and exciting stories to be told. And it seems that not having these events over the last few years has made them even more special.
In March, Leadville Ski Joring event organizer Duffy Counsel told the Herald that he’s never seen a crowd as large for the event. Organizers of other events over the last few months have echoed a similar sentiment, with many saying that it’s good to be back.
As the last of Leadville’s well-known events that I have not attended, this year’s Boom Days seems like an important story to be told in a semi-post-pandemic Leadville, and I’m sure that this year’s attendees will not disappoint, given the bubbling excitement over the last few weeks.
But there are grand stories from past Boom Days celebrations to be topped this year. In the Cloud City Chronicles this week on page seven, readers are offered a glimpse of some of those stories, from the burro race to the parade and all the small moments in between.
In a deep archive of Herald editions dedicated to photos and stories from Boom Days the weekend before, help us make this year particularly memorable. We’ve got photos handled, but are eager to hear about your return to celebrating Boom Days.
Shoot a quick email to editor@leadvilleherald.com with a sentence or two about a memorable time or outlandish thing that happened over the weekend, or write a letter about what it felt like to be back after two years.
Did you have to dust off your Victorian garb, or has it strangely still been in circulation? Did your burro run off moments before the race, sending you on a mad dash? Were you stunned at any moment by the scene before you? Then send us a note.
It’s been a long few years and Leadvillians deserve a celebration. Happy Boom Days, and we can’t wait to see you on the avenue!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.