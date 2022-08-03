After a long break in the action, the Herald will once again have the privilege of covering Boom Days this weekend, marking a triumphant return of an iconic Leadville event – one that I’m particularly excited to watch unfold. 

I started at the Herald in March 2021 during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, meetings were virtual and events were few and far between. In their absence, Leadville’s story could only be half told, I felt. 

