It’s been an emotional week for Leadville. It feels tragic that the first Lake County local to die of complications related to the coronavirus, Bud Elliott, is someone who gave our community so much. And it feels equally devastating that American flags were lowered to half-staff across the United States on the day he died to honor the 500,000-some countrywomen and men who have died from the virus.
We could’ve written a news article on Bud’s death in this week’s edition, listing his many life accomplishments like the sterile contents of a trophy case. But that’s not what Bud would’ve wanted. He would want to hear from all of you. And he has.
Over 35 Herald readers sent in written memories of Bud throughout the past week. Each memory we received, many of which were edited for length, are published on the newspaper’s following pages.
It is a privilege for the Herald to archive our readers’ memories of a Leadville hero. We think Bud would agree.
A staffing transition
The Herald will bid farewell to our copy editor, Chuck Cofer, this week. Chuck has proved himself to be an unwavering member of our team since he came out of retirement to work with the newspaper nearly two years ago.
Chuck never missed a deadline and often pivoted to meet the newspaper’s needs throughout two years of staffing transitions, special editions and a pandemic. Happy trails to Chuck in his (resumed) retirement!
Hannah Cary, the Herald’s current office manager, will take over Chuck’s copy editor duties.
Hannah is a graduate of Lake County High School and a talented writer, editor and local history aficionado. We look forward to utilizing Hannah’s eye for detail and growing her role at the newspaper in the months to come.
This restructuring has led the Herald to consolidate email addresses. Community Calendar items, requests for classified advertisements and legals, and questions on subscriptions and archives can now be sent to Hannah at officemanager@leadvilleherald.com. The former emails — calendar@leadvilleherald.com, legals@leadvilleherald.com and classifieds@leadvilleherald.com — are now defunct.
Best Of
Thanks to everyone who voted in the newspaper’s 2020 Best Of Leadville and Twin Lakes poll.
In past years, the survey has run under the name “Best of Leadville and Lake County.” We changed the annual competition’s title to include Twin Lakes this year, a nod to all the ways Lake County’s southerly village is growing and changing.
We also added a few new categories, such as “Best Take Out” and “Best Bike Shop,” to acknowledge the ways life changed during the pandemic, as well as some of Leadville’s new shops.
We look forward to tabulating the results and reaching out to local winners with awards. The Herald will collect photos of award winners remotely again this year. So if you expect to win a category, start thinking up a creative photo shoot!
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.