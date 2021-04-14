As the weather warms, many Leadvillians are looking forward to the fresh produce that accompanies summertime. Whether from Cloud City Farm, private gardens, or Community Supported Agriculture boxes from other parts of the state, fresh produce will soon arrive in Leadville.
Last week, Cloud City Conservation Center (C4) sponsored several locals’ participation in Soul Fire Farm’s “Uprooting Racism in the Food System” training. Soul Fire Farm, an Afro-Indigenous-centered community farm based in Albany, New York, is nationally recognized for its financially viable and socially responsible model of farming.
The training asked participants to examine the intersection of food, ecology, land, labor and capitalism throughout United States history. This investigation included the heist of farmland once controlled by people of color, the exploitation of farmworkers, and the current food apartheid found in many urban and rural areas of the United States that lack access to fresh, nourishing foods. Each of these realities is tied to the health disparities so vividly highlighted across our nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The workshop also walked participants through the various barriers that obstruct access to food across the United States.
Lack of income is a primary barrier in accessing a balanced diet for Americans. According to Hunger Free Colorado, 581 individuals were enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Lake County in 2019. This number accounted for about 39 percent of the county’s low-income population in 2019, a relatively low rate of SNAP utilization compared to the rest of the state.
C4 and St. George Episcopal Church currently work to eliminate this barrier through a walk-in food pantry, Food Bank of the Rockies distribution boxes, and Community Meals. C4 will offer a donation-based weekly market at Cloud City Farm again this year. The market accepts SNAP and will kick off on April 23.
Lack of transportation is another barrier to food access, both across the nation and in Leadville. Local partners are currently working to address this need through the construction of a mobile food pantry to be built in a renovated school bus.
Transportation within food supply chains can also adversely impact communities. Trucking routes often bypass rural towns that are deceivingly close to the agricultural areas where food is produced.
Lack of fresh food retailers is another hurdle for food access. Leadville residents have felt this barrier acutely with close access to only one grocery store, supplemented by El Mercadito and Cloud City Farm.
And oftentimes, grocery stores and farms do not sell culturally relevant foods that communities of color find nourishing. To this end, Cloud City Farm plans to grow more tomatoes and peppers this summer to meet local wants and needs.
The belief that food is a basic human right informs Soul Fire Farm’s teachings. The Herald couldn’t agree more.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
