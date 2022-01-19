On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Colorado Mountain College hosted a community conversation focused on the tribal histories of the mountainous lands the college’s 11 campuses now sit upon. The event featured wise words from keynote speaker Ernest House Jr., rich dialogue and interesting questions.
House, senior policy director of the Keystone Policy Center and member of the Ute Mountain Tribe, opened the conversation with a quote from Dr. King’s 1964 book “Why We Can’t Wait:”
“Our nation was born in genocide when it embraced the doctrine that the original American, the Indian, was an inferior race. Even before there were large numbers of Negroes on our shores, the scar of racial hatred had already disfigured colonial society ... We are perhaps the only nation which tried as a matter of national policy to wipe out its Indigenous population.”
House went on to highlight some of the government-sanctioned policies Dr. King evoked in his writing — legislation that displaced and victimized Ute bands that had inhabited the lands we now know as Colorado since time immemorial.
There’s the Treaty of 1868 that created the first Ute reservation in western Colorado, a swath of land that covered a large portion of the Western Slope. Just five years later, the reservation was whittled down to a fraction of its original size after various mineral deposits were discovered in the San Juan Mountains.
There’s the land grabs that would once again displace the Ute in following decades, acquisitions of acreage legitimized by the Dawes Act and the creation of Mesa Verde National Park to name a few.
And there’s the “assimilation” of Ute children into white culture at the Teller Indian School in Grand Junction, the Indian Boarding School at Fort Lewis in Durango and the Southern Ute Boarding School in Ignacio, all of which separated young ones from their families and cultures.
It is because of this traumatic history, House said, that future reconciliation efforts with Colorado’s Indigenous peoples must be focused on relationship building, not the optics of land acknowledgements or formalized apologies.
House offered two poignant pieces of advice to Colorado Mountain College staff, students and members of the public looking to learn about allyship as it relates to Indigenous peoples: “Go slow to go fast” and “Collaboration happens at the speed of trust.”
“There is no timeline in relationship building,” House said. The Herald thinks Dr. King would have agreed.
A new editor
We are excited to announce that the Herald’s reporter, Patrick Bilow, will be taking over as editor in late February. Patrick has proven a strong aptitude for reporting and writing throughout the last year, and above all, has impressed us with his hard-working demeanor and can-do attitude. We look forward to supporting Patrick in all that he will learn and accomplish during his tenure as editor.
We are now on the hunt for a new reporter to start in late February. If you know any candidates with a passion for community journalism and Leadville, please send them our way!
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
