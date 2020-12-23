The pandemic has changed our perceptions of time. Though much of the year has been allotted to working, homeschooling and taking care of the sick, we have also experienced an increase in unstructured hours.
With this time comes the ability to immerse ourselves in art, literature, film, journalism and music — to travel to past centuries, distant galaxies and cultures across the globe. The following pieces of expression captivated and/or inspired the Herald’s staff in 2020.
Sean Summers
Community Reporter
A pandemic, protests and political turmoil have marked 2020, but so have some amazing musicians. While my tastes aren’t everyone’s (tread lightly) here are some releases that have been especially impactful for me this year: Cud Eastbound’s “Silflay” (queer folk), Lilith’s “LOST/ABANDONED” (black metal), Days n Daze’s “Show me the Blueprints” (crust punk), Clipping.’s “Chapter 319” (experimental rap) and Feminazgul’s “No Dawn for Men” (atmospheric metal). Give them a listen if you’re feeling eclectic.
Hannah Cary
Office Manager
I’ve been listening to podcasts on my daily walks, and “Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine” by hosts Justin McElroy and Dr. Sydnee McElroy, quickly became one of my favorites. Each episode explores a different topic in the history of western medicine, and it’s shown me that, despite all the wacky, ill-conceived and sometimes horrible things people do to each other in the name of healing, we keep trying and we (eventually) get it right.
Stephanie Wagner
Marketing and Advertising Manager
For eight weeks this fall, musician Trey Anastasio arranged live-streamed concerts called “The Beacon Jams,” in front of empty seats in New York City’s historic Beacon Theatre. The concerts were a fundraiser for The Divided Sky Fund, a subsidiary of Phish’s WaterWheel Foundation. Its goal is to deliver “quality care and compassionate treatment for those suffering from alcoholism and addiction.” The online event raised more than $1 million.
This served as a reminder that we’re all in this together and that positive change begins with service to our community. Do you have a support group or community outreach for those suffering from addiction? Let us know, we’ll make sure it’s listed for free.
Chuck Cofer
Copy Editor
Pandemic aside, for us the summer’s highlight was the Leadville Race Series’ 100,000-Foot Challenge, with over 2,000 participants world-wide contributing $155,000 to Lake County School District’s meals program. This reflects a tremendous reservoir of goodwill towards Leadville, built over decades by the openness of the Leadville family. Thanks to all, and especially Merilee, Ken and Pat. “We Love Leadville” has traveled well.
Marcia Martinek
Editor Emerita
Around March, I started reading the daily Facebook posting of Heather Cox Richardson after learning of her from some former journalists. Richardson is an American history professor at Boston College and the author of six books.
Not only does she clearly outline the political happenings of the day but she draws comparisons to similar happenings throughout the history of our country including how the two major political parties have evolved.
In about a 10-minute read, a person can catch up on everything from the pandemic to what’s happening in Congress, to the pending senatorial election in Georgia and the latest tweets from the White House.
Rachel Woolworth
Editor
“Normal People” by Sally Rooney is a mesmerizing novel of love, social imbalance, and the unsaid rules that govern our lives.
The social capital attached to the novel’s protagonists undulates throughout the book alongside their love. When one rises in society, they fight togetherness. When one falls, they briefly give into a symbiosis, leveraging each other’s wit, wealth and beauty to rise again. Contrary to the mantras of our capitalist society, Ronney suggests that we don’t have to succeed alone — that sometimes, depending on another can make us more whole.
