In this week’s Herald, the newspaper reports that Climax Molybdenum recently purchased the American National Bank Building on Harrison Avenue and will use the historic apartment complex for temporary workforce housing of entry-level employees.
Climax claims that the lack of affordable housing in Lake and Summit counties has curbed the company’s ability to hire much-needed employees, adding that purchasing the bank building would help improve its recruitment chances.
Initially, units in the bank building will be available to new Climax employees who are moving from greater than 50 miles away. The accommodations are meant to be temporary, meaning the employee will have 120 days to find permanent housing.
In a press release, Climax states that the company has a responsibility to help its workers find housing, but at what cost to the surrounding community?
Purchasing the bank building may prove beneficial for Climax and its workers, but the transaction ignores the greater housing crisis in Leadville and even worsens it by eliminating reliable housing stock and displacing current residents of the bank building.
Climax says the company will honor current leases at the bank building and plans to provide compensation to tenants so they can find housing elsewhere once their leases expire.
Additionally, the building will now serve as temporary housing for employees seeking permanent arrangements elsewhere.
On both levels, Climax’s plan assumes that there is additional housing available in Leadville, which there is not.
According to an estimate from 2020, Lake County has a housing inventory gap of more than 900 units. Multiple families are living in single homes, locals are regularly displaced when their buildings go up for sale, and, as Climax knows, businesses already can’t hire because of a severe lack of available units.
Where will the current tenants of the bank building find housing in Leadville now, even with support from Climax? And where will Climax employees find permanent arrangements after leaving the bank building?
Not only has this transaction further limited housing stock and displaced tenants, it’s created a pipeline to a rental market that does not exist.
But Climax isn’t fully to blame. Local government has not been swift to address the housing crisis, so private industries are taking matters into their own hands, and more businesses may be poised to do the same.
For nearly a year now, the city and county have been preparing to submit an application for a $1 million grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for housing development. If awarded, development of affordable housing could begin in 2024.
But with less than two months until the application is due, local government has not voted on community guidelines, has not formed a proper coalition to approve the guidelines and has not embarked on a lengthy project to rewrite code to allow for development.
Private industries have always moved quicker than governments, but if there is no confidence in our elected officials to address the housing crisis, then businesses will continue to get involved. In some instances private involvement could prove beneficial, but, like with Climax, it could also worsen the situation.
From tenants to corporations to government, we are all feeling the pressure of housing. But urgency, tact and collaboration in developing solutions should yield the best results. Let’s hope more of that is at play moving forward.
Patrick Bilow
Herald Editor
