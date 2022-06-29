The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week sent a ripple throughout the country, prompting groups and individuals of many political identities to take action.
In bigger cities like Denver, impressive crowds rallied against the decision, citing an affront to women’s health care and a 50-year-old legal precedent that spelled out a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.
Conversely, in states like Louisiana and South Carolina, elected officials are salivating at the chance to outlaw abortion and form their political legacies, despite endangering women in their state who may still seek an abortion, just at greater odds now.
In the wake of the decision, I was not proud to live in a country that so quickly prioritized conservative Christian values over basic health care, but I was proud to live in Leadville, where a group of about 50 locals protested the Supreme Court decision by holding up traffic on their bikes.
Before the demonstration began, Sara Edwards, a Leadville resident who works for Shout Your Abortion shared useful information, including that abortion is still legal in Colorado and that abortion pills remain a safe alternative to the procedure.
Edwards added that while the court’s ruling to overturn Roe is a setback, the decision sets up the framework for more inclusive and concrete legislation around abortion access, which would require voter participation in the coming months and years.
“Now more than ever, we need people to accept that abortion is a community responsibility and take part in demonstrations, education and mutual aid,” said Edwards. “In contemporary life, there are medically safe and effective ways for people to access abortion in spite of this SCOTUS ruling. We need to spread awareness of abortion pills by mail, abortion funds and independent clinics, and make a commitment to defy this court and help people get the care they need. We will not abandon each other.”
That sentiment rang through as the procession began down Harrison Avenue. Following the cyclists nearby with a camera last week, I heard comments from onlookers on the sidewalk. “Nice to see,” said someone standing next to a car with New York plates. Someone nearby agreed. “And this sort of thing doesn’t always go over well here,” they said.
That person is partially right. There are differing political views in our community — a local yelling profanities at the procession and reports of a driver attempting to drive through the crowd are testaments to that political divide — but Friday’s protestors seemed less consumed by their own political identities and more concerned with the safety and rights of women throughout the country, something that politics should never supersede.
Abortion is no longer protected by the Constitution, but states like Colorado and communities like Lake County are becoming vital in the fight to protect abortion access. And while onlookers may have been surprised to see a pro-abortion demonstration in rural Colorado, really, this is where activism counts.
As states continue to ban abortions, many women may soon turn to Colorado, which is entirely surrounded by states with abortion bans. Last week, cyclists held signs stating, “I will aid and abet abortion,” and that is exactly the role Coloradoans should play. Opening up your home to traveling patients and supporting independent clinics that may soon be overrun are great ways to get involved.
Exercising your right as a citizen to vote is also key, particularly with the midterms approaching. Currently, a long-time Democratic seat in Lake County’s new Congressional district is threatened by three Republicans, all of whom are pro-life.
As Edwards said before last week’s rally, abortion has become a community issue. Let’s not be complacent in this continued assault on a basic human right.
Patrick Bilow
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.