The Herald Democrat’s online poll on the presidential election saw 136 clicks over the last two weeks — the highest rate of participation we have seen in a Herald poll in 2020. We hope a similar level of participation is underway for early voting.
Democrat Joe Biden came out on top of the poll with three more votes than Republican Donald Trump.
Up this week in the newspaper’s journey through ballot measures are Amendment 76, 77 and C — concerning qualification of voters and the gambling industry.
Amendments 76 and C need 55% of the vote to pass because the measures would add language to the state constitution. Amendment 77 needs a simple majority to pass because the measure would solely remove provisions from Colorado’s constitution and statutes.
Amendment 76
Amendment 76 would change language in the Colorado Constitution to say that “only” United States citizens age 18 and older are eligible to vote. The state constitution currently states that “every” citizen may vote.
The amendment primarily specifies language around voter qualification — requirements related to citizenship and residency would not change.
However, the amendment would override a Colorado law, passed in 2019, that allows 17 year-old residents to vote in a primary election if he or she will turn 18 by the general election. According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, about 10,500 17 year-olds voted in the presidential primary this year —the majority of whom voted as a Democrat.
A “yes” vote on Amendment 76 is a vote to change language in the Colorado Constitution to specify who can vote. Supporters hope to ensure that only U.S. citizens of a certain age can participate in elections.
A “no” vote on Amendment 76 is a vote to keep Colorado’s constitutional language around voter qualification as is. Opponents believe the ballot measure includes unnecessary and exclusionary language that might confuse and disenfranchise voters.
Amendment 77
Amendment 77 will decide if voters in Colorado’s three gaming cities, Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek, will be allowed to increase or remove betting limits and approve new casino games without a statewide vote. Colorado currently limits bets on slot machines, blackjack, poker, roulette and craps to $100.
The amendment would also allow community colleges, which receive the majority of the state’s casino tax revenue, to use casino money to fund student retention and completion programs. Community colleges already use the tax revenue to fund financial aid, classroom instruction and more.
A “yes” vote on Amendment 77 is a vote to allow Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek residents to manage their own policies around gambling. Supporters believe local voters should be allowed to make decisions for their own community, particularly in the midst of the casino industry’s financial decline during the pandemic. Advocates also say it will increase funding for community colleges.
A “no” vote on Amendment 77 is a vote to keep the current limits on betting and games and to maintain a statewide vote on questions of gambling. Opponents believe the amendment would result in the growth of Colorado’s gambling industry, negatively impacting nearby communities.
Amendment C
Amendment C seeks to change charitable gaming regulations in Colorado. If passed, the amendment would lower the number of years a nonprofit must operate before applying for a bingo-raffle license from five to three, and allow individuals, outside of a given nonprofit, to operate an organization’s charitable games and to be compensated for doing so.
A “yes” vote is a vote to ease regulations on charitable gambling in Colorado. Supporters believe the amendment would create more fundraising opportunities for Colorado’s nonprofits.
A “no” vote is a vote to maintain the current charitable gaming requirements. Opponents worry that the changes would bring charitable gaming too close to the for-profit gaming industry.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.