It seems that Leadville and Lake County’s artists have been busy lately.
In this week’s edition of the Herald, the newspaper’s staff photographed an art show on Harrison Avenue and met with a local artist about his upcoming exhibition.
Photos from the show at Starr Gallery, which had a Western theme, can be found on page 28.
The upcoming exhibition “ARTIFACT” was created by Groucho LeMieux and features trash collected on Leadville’s east side. A conversation centered around land, mining and equity is scheduled for July 8 at Zero Day Coffee and the exhibition will show there throughout July.
In prior editions of the Herald, the newspaper has featured emerging artists like Emma Mims, who showcased her multimedia string art at Harperrose Studios last month, and James Reinhart, whose wildlife scenes decorate Blueflower Candies & Provisions. In addition, the Herald regularly receives tips about new local artists, and we’ve heard rumors and developing plans for exhibitions throughout the summer.
Around town, new artwork is also catching the public’s eye. Earlier this year, local students created a mural that now hangs against the Full Circle of Lake County building. At City on a Hill, psychedelic art by Leadville resident Leslie Lutsch dominates one wall of the coffee shop, and the artwork of Bill Harrington, a long-time local artist, is featured on the cover of the Herald’s History Guide, found in a number of locations throughout Lake County.
From emerging artists to those with a local reputation, Leadville’s art scene appears to be growing, presenting a subtle change to the town’s aesthetic as one wanders the sidewalks or visits a local business.
In other small towns like Leadville, an influx of artists and increased presence of art has led to a number of benefits, including economic and social, so it is in the interest of our community leaders to not only uphold but invest in Lake County’s burgeoning art scene through direct and indirect support.
An investment in the public presence of artwork in rural communities can improve economic vitality by attracting tourists and giving artists commission. According to Arts + Social Impact Explorer, a tool designed by Americans for the Arts, art and cultural heritage are one of the largest reasons tourists visit a place.
While Lake County residents might balk at the mention of more tourism, the increased presence of artwork in Leadville could redirect tourism from the saturated recreation industry, which tourism leaders have encouraged for years. Public art is also known to positively influence the way tourists interact with a town, which many local residents might say is necessary.
Public-private partnerships often exist on projects like these. In other cities and small towns, governments form direct relationships with artists or art groups to commission work. Locally, this sort of investment would not only improve Leadville’s aesthetic, but also demonstrate support for artists working to make a living in the High Country.
Indirectly, our leaders could support artists by creating spaces for them to work and showcase their art. As Lake County Government continues its arduous recreation master planning effort, the commissioners could consider how art programming fits into the process.
Above all, keeping Leadville affordable is the key to protecting the town’s art scene. When artists can no longer afford to live here, their art will leave with them.
In towns like Trinidad, investment in the arts has paid off. About a decade ago, the town doubled down on its effort to build an art scene and invested thousands of dollars in artists and art infrastructure. Today that scene thrives and Trinidad’s art continues to inspire both locals and visitors alike.
Although Leadville’s historic facades and mountain vistas offer a great deal in terms of artistic value, the increased presence of art would tell a more complete story of our mountain town. And who better to tell that story than Lake County’s growing community of talented and capable artists?
Patrick Bilow
Herald Editor
