This time last year, the Herald was winding down after a festive weekend at Leadville’s 72nd annual skijoring competition. But more was on our mind than just catching up on sleep.
Colorado’s first case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Summit County, and it was quickly becoming apparent that the world was spiraling headfirst into a pandemic.
After wrapping up the skijoring newspaper, the Herald started to plan for the unknown. Like many of you, we conjured up contingency plans, conceptualized a virtually conceived product, and created new ways to disseminate information. It felt like we had a good plan — but truly — we had no idea what we were in for.
Twelve months later, the Herald looks back at 10 lessons the pandemic has taught our community, our country and our world.
1. Our inequities are immense: The pandemic brought inequities that have long existed in our society to the forefront. Disparities related to race, economic wellbeing and health grew so clear that they could no longer be ignored.
2. Collaboration is powerful: People united to help others. From wearing masks to volunteering time to donating money, COVID-19 reminded us that we are better together.
3. We can work from anywhere: Our ability to work remotely was put to the test. Many professionals headed home to work alongside partners, kids and pets, potentially changing our workforce forever.
4. Humans are social beings: The pandemic limited the ways people socialize, creating a vacuum of in-person contact. To some, this formed a pandemic in its own right — one of loneliness.
5. Remote learning is challenging: Students across the world headed home to learn virtually. Though the consequences of a year of remote or partially remote school will not be fully understood for years to come, many expect learning loss.
6. Health comes in many forms: COVID-19 was a visceral reminder of the importance of maintaining our physical health. Yet the pandemic made us actively monitor our mental health too, an equally important component of wellbeing.
7. There is value in slowing down: For many, the cancellation of events, trips and social engagements led to more free time. We were forced to find balance in a different, slower pace of life.
8. We will always have the outdoors: When indoor spaces like bars, gyms and concert venues closed, people headed outside. Nature served as a constant throughout the pandemic — a refuge where people could recreate and socialize safely.
9. The digital divide is bigger than we thought: Disparities in access to technology became more evident. Households across the nation without a computer or Wi-Fi connection struggled as the many things went virtual.
10. Hold dear what you love: The pandemic made us reexamine what we value. As the world experienced immense loss and grief, we learned to appreciate the places, people and things we love with a new fervor.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
