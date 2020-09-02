Someone took my Black Lives Matter poster right out of my front yard! What has happened to common decency and respect for everyone’s rights and lives? I am angry but mostly just very sad. And now, two days later, I have heard of at least three-to-four more signs being taken! Even in Leadville...
Gabrielle Burkham
Leadville
