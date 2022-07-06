I was saddened to see a young woman showing such an angry obscene gesture pictured on the front page of this newspaper last week.
My late brothers fought in the unpopular wars to maintain our democracy. Each were buried with military honors. My hope is that she, along with fellow U.S. citizens, may enjoy and appropriately express with respect the freedoms which my brothers and many other soldiers fought to protect.
Linda Wright
Leadville
