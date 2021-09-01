A movie was released many years ago about “paying it forward,” highlighting the ripples of change and positivity that occur when one acts on that principle.
“Paying it forward” is when the beneficiary of a good deed repays the kindness to others instead of to the original benefactor.
The Senior Center’s new program, Help a Senior!, is an opportunity to do just that. Haven’t we all benefitted from a kind deed – or many – during our lives? And we’re sure that many of us have, indeed, paid it forward at least as often. If you have even a bit of time to ease a senior’s life, we would love to hear from you. You may volunteer an hour a week, an hour a month, or whatever suits your schedule and interests. It could be something as simple as calling to have a social chat or helping hang a picture. If you have technical/electronic/computer skills, there are many seniors who could use your expertise in order to stay connected with family and friends, as well as to organize photos, documents, etc.
Please consider volunteering with Help a Senior! You’ll enrich lives, including yours. Call the Senior Center today at 719-486-1774.
The Senior Advisory Council
Christine Londos, Janet Petty, Rhonda Huggins, Mary Ann Graham-Best, Greg Labbe
