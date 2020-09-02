Our children recently completed the summer golf lesson series through the Lake County Recreation Department at Mt. Massive Golf Course. We want to commend and thank instructor Mike O’Leary for individualizing instruction to each student in the class and for going out of his way to make sure all students were successful and had a good time. Mike is a retired high school science teacher and golf coach. Lake County Recreation Department is fortunate to have someone with his skill and enthusiasm for the game of golf, excited to teach our next generation of golfers.
Mike not only taught lessons, he has gone far beyond that to encourage our kids in the sport of golf. He has invited them to play extra holes with him outside of class, and he took a couple of boys to a youth tournament in Buena Vista, where they had a very positive experience.
Because of Mike’s influence, Jaren Peters has developed a love for golfing and asks to play every day! Matthew Quinn has enjoyed his improved skills and even plays with his grandfather Don. We are so thankful for Mike’s generosity and willingness to invest in our kids.
Jamie and Amy Peters
David Quinn
Don Quinn
