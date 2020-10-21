I’m very thankful to Governor Jared Polis who has worked to protect our statewide hospital capacity, the safety of healthcare workers and the health of Colorado.
I had a family emergency this week during which my husband and I rushed to St. Vincent Health’s ER in the middle of the night. Due to the expert care of many staff at our small, local hospital, my husband’s condition was stabilized. Thankfully, there was an isolation/negative pressure room available for him. He had to wait a fairly short time until a hospital room became available at a lower elevation; he was then transported to Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.
My first-hand experience this week made me think of how hospital capacity can impact the quality of care we receive. In addition to non-COVID-19 emergencies, hospitals will have to contend with flu season and COVID numbers that are increasing statewide. I hope that everyone follows the mandates of Governor Polis and recommendations of the CDC. Our actions will impact hospital capacity and the health of family, friends and neighbors this winter (and especially those who have risk factors and/or 60+ years).
Lisa Galletti
Leadville
