During the past year, federal employees — including more than 48,000 Colorado federal employees — have dedicated themselves to keeping our country running during the global pandemic.
They’ve continued to provide essential services delivering the mail, processing stimulus payments, tax refunds and small business loans, Social Security benefits including Medicare and Medicaid to keep households, businesses and the economy operating. They’ve kept us safe by fighting the COVID-19 virus, battling wildfires, protecting our food supply, and alerting Americans to dangerous weather conditions, among other critical tasks that they perform every day.
Many were on the front lines of the pandemic, such as Veterans Affairs doctors and nurses, risking their own health to serve the American people. Countless workers were sickened by coronavirus while at work, and thousands died as a result. And while some federal employees could work remotely, they put in hours around the clock, often while struggling to care for their families like so many other Americans. During Public Service Recognition Week, May 2-8, I hope that you will recognize these sacrifices and express thanks to these hard-working public servants.
Ted Van Hintum
Buena Vista
