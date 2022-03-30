Chapter AF, Leadville’s local P.E.O. International chapter, is announcing its second year to award The Barbara Mallette Memorial Scholarship, a scholarship for Lake County High School women graduates.
When Barbara Mallette died in 2018, she left a substantial bequest to Chapter AF to be used for scholarships. This money has been transferred to the P.E.O. Foundation.
As owner of the Leadville Picture Company, Mallette photographed seniors, families and weddings and played an important role in the Lake County community. For decades, Mallette worked with Lake County High School (LCHS) seniors for their official senior portraits, and as a P.E.O. member, she was dedicated to helping women achieve their educational and career goals.
The Barbara Mallette Memorial Scholarship is available to women graduates of LCHS and Cloud City High School who have completed at least 24 credit hours after their high school graduation date and are on track to continue their educational/vocational program. Chapter AF will be considering students who are in the midst of their education, a point where scholarship money is hard to obtain.
Scholarship applicants must be enrolled in an accredited post-secondary educational or vocational program in the United States.
This competitive scholarship will range from $2,000-$4,000 per year, and can be renewable. This year’s application must be received by April 15, 2022 for the 2022-2023 school year.
To get an application and information, please email Sue Jewell at sjewell@lakecountyschools.net or Katherine Kerrigan at kkerrigan@lakecountyschools.net. All Chapter AF members can also help a candidate get information and/or an application.
Susan Jewell
P.E.O. International Chapter AF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.