I would like to add my voice to the gathering storm of protest over the proposed permitting of Union Milling. The Leadville Mill owners are seeking a permit to process large amounts of mine tailings, up to 80 truckloads a day, right through town to a location next to the wastewater treatment plant about four miles south of town on U.S. 24.
According to the permit application, this is a cyanide leaching operation. Cyanide and other chemicals are needed in big quantities for chemical leaching of 80 truckloads a day. Other speculators around Colorado will be trucking their mine tailings here because it is almost impossible to find communities who will permit such volumes of toxic chemicals in their own backyard. The physical plant is here and has been here since back in the day when “environment” was not in anybody’s vocabulary.
The groundwater, or water table, is very close to the surface in this area. When our well was drilled near Malta, we hit water at 30 feet and water gushed out, creating a small stream across our property until it was capped.
The Union Milling location is in an extremely sensitive area considering the shallow water table. It is hard to think of a worse spot for this type of operation, which, in my opinion, is almost inevitably prone to chemical spills or undiscovered leakage into the groundwater. “What if an accident happens?” is a question that predicts the future all too often.
The Arkansas River headwaters are closely linked to the groundwater and a network of tributaries in Lake County, including California Gulch’s stream which flows near U.S. 24. The wastewater treatment plant, which is next to the proposed Leadville Mill site, discharges treated water into this stream. It could not be a worse situation if somebody planned it that way.
Long hamstrung by residual heavy metals in our mining heritage, few trout in the Arkansas River were able to live more than three years before environmental remediation, Greg Felt, co-owner and guide at ArkAnglers with over 30 years experience pursuing trout on the Arkansas River, wrote in a National Geographic guide on the Arkansas River. In the years after the Environmental Protection Agency Superfund cleanup in the 1990s, the lifespan of brown and rainbow trout has tripled, Felt said, and biodiversity flourishes in a river of healthy fish. Long a third-tier Colorado fishing destination, the Arkansas River is now the state’s most popular fishery.
This remarkable turn-around could be threatened by chemical leakage at a very sensitive groundwater site, giving the river habitat once again a taste of Leadville’s toxic pollution which is supposed to be a thing of the past. Say “hell no” to Union Milling taking a terrible risk with our environment.
I read the front page story in the Sept. 2 issue of the Herald and am very appreciative of news of $7.5 million in state funds potentially available for further remediation to protect the river’s watershed. There were five state and regional organizations and locals represented in a tour of nearby river habitat, and it is very gratifying to learn about the work of these dedicated people. But we must remember that in terms of immediate threats, the Leadville Mill is the elephant in the room.
Jim McMillen
Lake County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.