It is my pleasure to share the progress of St. Vincent Health’s efforts in our community. For the last six months since I have been a part of St. Vincent Health (SVH), we have been actively recruiting for additional providers for our clinic. We have received dozens of applicants for our physician opening and have been actively vetting them with the assistance of SVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lisa Zwerdlinger.
I assure you we continue to actively recruit another physician to be a part of our community. It is important that we find someone with long-term ambitions as opposed to someone who will be here a year or two and then leave. Recruiting physicians to rural locations all over the nation is a large challenge.
This week you have heard about the merger between Rocky Mountain Family Practice (RMFP) and SVH as we create the new St. Vincent Family Health Center. This effort unifies resources to provide better primary care services in Lake County.
Prior to June 1, St. Vincent Medical Clinic will move into the RMFP building at 735 U.S. 24. Family medicine and urgent care will continue to be offered at the health center. The new center will be owned and managed by SVH. The providers and staff of RMFP will be employed by St. Vincent. When SVH hires another physician they will practice at the health center. Additionally, 24/7 urgent care will be offered at St. Vincent Health’s new hospital. Telehealth appointments and RMFP’s house call program will not only be maintained, but likely expanded.
The clinic merger is all part of the bigger picture of targeting, aligning and supporting increased health services.
If you remember, last year we committed to board-certified emergency room physicians in SVH’s emergency room and contracted with CarePoint Health so that our trauma patients receive the best possible care. These emergency doctors rotate at regionally acclaimed hospitals in Level I and Level II trauma centers such as Swedish, HealthOne — and now we have their expertise in Leadville. We also added services such as cardiology and orthopedic visiting clinics, sleep studies, infusions, cardiac rehabilitation and more.
Between now and July, we will add surgical services and more specialists. Those specialists include general surgery, dermatology, interventional cardiology, orthopedic surgeries, ophthalmology, ear nose and throat and pain management, and we are working with nephrology and endocrinology physicians as well.
As residents of Lake County, you have experienced the ups and downs (and near closing) of St. Vincent Hospital. I hope you share in my excitement as we unify additional services and availability for primary care and specialty services to SVH.
I’m always open to new ideas as we define this “new day” in healthcare at St. Vincent Health. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me. I also encourage you to sign up to receive our e-newsletters in the footer of our website at www.StVincent.Health.
Brett Antczak
St. Vincent Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.